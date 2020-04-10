Chinese Newspeak Network: CNN Frets Over 'Sinophobic' Comments About Chinese Coronavirus

As you may have noticed, the brains of journalists and other liberals in 2020 America have been thoroughly rotted by identity politics. They've spent most of the 18 years since 9/11 blaming America for being racist, because racism is all they can see. Now the virus has given them a new excuse to call you a racist. If you notice facts and refuse to deny that they're facts, you're no better than the worst scumbag racists on the planet. According to your moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the press, anyway.

Leah Asmelash, CNN:

A new study backs up what has already been documented anecdotally in the last few months: The coronavirus pandemic has coincided with a surge in Sinophobic, or anti-Chinese, sentiments -- especially online.

Researchers at the Network Contagion Research Institute, an independent third party that tracks misinformation and hate across social media channels, released a report Wednesday that looked at the spread of hate online toward Asians in congruence with the pandemic...

The group of researchers first looked at 4chan, an online bulletin board that frequently features offensive posts, and found a rise in derogatory terms for Chinese people around February of this year. Other terms and slurs toward minority groups decreased or flatlined in relation to topics surrounding the virus, research found.

BREAKING: 4CHAN FULL OF RACISTS

Criticism of Communist Party of China Now Faux Pas

Thank you, Chinese Newspeak Network. Yeah, it sucks that some people are racists. They shouldn't be racists. I don't like it, and I don't approve of it. They have the right to say whatever stupid $#!+ they want, and I have the right to mock and/or ignore them.

Also, in addition to and in no way contradicting that: It's not my fault. I didn't make the CPC do this, and I didn't make a handful of genetic anomalies on 4chan react to it the wrong way.

It doesn't matter whether you think this virus is a bioweapon created in a lab, or the result of a bad bowl of bat soup, or an alien organism like the one that fell from the sky and infected Eddie Brock in Venom, or any other theory. No matter how this virus originated, we know where it originated: China. And it's an indisputable fact that the Chinese government hid the initial outbreak from the world, silenced doctors and journalists who tried to warn us, and lied about how deadly and communicable the virus is. Whether you believe they acted out of malice, incompetence, or some mixture of both, the Chinese government did this to us. To all of us. Everything that's happening to you right now is their fault.

Even the New York Times says so. If you read past the headlines.

But the ChiComs know that Americans fear nothing more than being called racists on the Internet, so they've blackmailed, paid off, or otherwise cajoled American news outlets into disseminating propaganda like this. It's not about protecting the feelings or physical bodies of Chinese-Americans. It's about protecting the CPC.

How is that working out for Italy?

China did this. If hearing that hurts your feelings, I completely understand and I completely do not care. I'm not responsible for anybody's behavior but my own.

I've been driven into my home, I can't see my loved ones because merely giving them a high-five might kill them, and I have to watch my friends lose their jobs through no fault of their own. I'm sitting here helplessly as the world falls apart.

And yet you think you can shame me out of saying whatever I damn well please?

I refuse to die with a lie on my lips. F*** China. And if you don't like it, f*** you too.