Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Refuses to Endorse Biden, Warren, or Sanders for President

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is miffed that the leading Democratic presidential candidates have failed to "reach out" to her, looking for her support. So, she is refusing to endorse any of those candidates and, instead, will bide her time and withhold her support.

Washington Times:

“Apparently not progressive enough for them,” Ms. Lightfoot told the Chicago Sun-Times, referring to Mr. Sanders of Vermont and Ms. Warren of Massachusetts. “It is what it is. They haven’t reached out. They’ve been to Chicago. They were very supportive of the Chicago Teachers Union strike but didn’t feel it was necessary to talk to the new black LGBTQ mayor.”

I find it significant that she describes herself as the "new black LGBTQ mayor" and not simply the "mayor of Chicago." I guess it's more important that she's a member of several minority groups rather than mayor of the third-largest city in the United States.

To Democrats, she's probably right.

But she's joking about not being progressive enough for Sanders or Warren. Lightfoot is the most radical mayor in the U.S. -- even if she were a straight white man, her radicalism shines through. More likely than simply being ignored, Biden, Sanders, and Warren don't want to have anything to do with her. Her politics are poison outside of most urban centers, making an endorsement by Lightfoot a kiss of death in a state like Iowa.

"I’m certainly not endorsing somebody that has never bothered to reach out. So the other person that I haven’t heard from directly is Biden,” she said. Ms. Lightfoot said she had previously spoken with candidates former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; as well as Sens. Kamala D. Harris of California, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Cory A. Booker of New Jersey before they dropped out of the race. “… I’m looking for somebody that I think truly has a shot at beating Trump because the idea of four more years of … Trump is incredibly frightening to me,” the Chicago mayor told the Sun-Times. “So that’s number one for me. Obviously, I’m looking for somebody whose values align with mine.

And to show the delusional state of the far left, Lightfoot apparently doesn't think her radical agenda is "revolutionary."

“I think the American people are incrementalists. We’re not looking for revolution,” she said. “We’re looking for somebody who is practical, who’s speaking to the values of the person, who’s worrying about whether they have a paycheck, whether they’re gonna be able to take care of their kids, may have savings, build a future, and somebody who is going to be smart and able and put together a good team to take on the challenges that Americans are facing.”

This is a woman who made her bones in city politics by attacking the Chicago police department, promoting radical redistributionist policies, wanting to revolutionize the city council structure, and blaming violence in Chicago on Texas guns.

She's an "incrementalist" like I'm a quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

She'll get around to supporting someone. Whether that candidate will welcome her endorsement is another question.