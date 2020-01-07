Chelsea Clinton's 'Burisma' Looks Worse Than Hunter Biden's
While Hunter Biden has been in the news lately over questions revolving around his board position at Burisma that earned him as much as $960,000 annually, according to a new report from Barron's, Chelsea Clinton has made a boatload of money the past nine years by serving on the board of IAC/InterActiveCorp, a media and internet investment company. The company owns many well-known brands, including Vimeo, Tinder, Angie’s List and Home Advisor.
According to the report, Chelsea has served on their board since 2011, and receives an annual $50,000 retainer and $250,000 worth in restricted IAC stock units. "As of Dec. 31, she owned the equivalent of 35,242 IAC shares, consisting of 29,843 shares and 5,399 share units under a deferred-compensation plan," Barron's reports. As of Friday's close of the stock market, her shares were valued at $8.95 million.
Chelsia also had an annual salary of $600,000 for two years as a special correspondent for NBC News, and was also put on the board of Expedia Group in 2017, a position which reportedly earned more than $250,000.
How did Chelsea get such lucrative positions? It turns out that both IAC and Expedia are controlled by business and television mogul Barry Diller, who is a friend of Chelsea's mother, Hillary Clinton.
In case you were wondering.
