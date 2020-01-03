Check Out All the Unhinged Celebrity Reactions to Trump Defending our Embassy

Celebrities should put down their phones at night when they're heavily into the wet bar. Luckily for us, they don't, so we get to read their incoherent ranting and raving. This time the Hollywood crowd is losing their minds over the killing of the world's number-one bad guy in Iran, General Qasem Soleimani. To remind everyone, Soleimani has long been known as a killer and was once called the "Wizard of Oz of Iranian terror" by the New York Post. He was responsible for the Benghazi embassy attack, and was in bed with Barack Obama.

He’s the Wizard of Oz of Iranian terror, the most dreaded and most effective terrorist alive. He is Qassem Suleymani, the head of the Quds Force, an organization that acts as a combination CIA and Green Berets for Iran, and a man who has orchestrated a campaign of chaos against the United States around the world. Today, the Obama Administration has allied itself with Suleymani to fight the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

The entire article is worth reading in full to grasp the wide and violent reach that Soleimani had, to the detriment of American lives like that of Ambassador Chris Stevens. But defending our embassy in Iraq from violent attack and eviscerating the guy who was responsible for the deaths of many Americans over many years in the process was very bad news to the anti-Trump Hollywood crowd.

John Cusack tweeted a barely legible sentiment I'm still trying to decode. "Trump in full fascist 101 mode-steal and lie-until there's nothing left and start a war- He's so idiotic he doesn't know he just attacked Iran And that's not like anywhere else." Is it a bad attempt at haiku? I'm not sure, but I'm certain I can smell the Titos.

Then Rose McGowan went on a rage-tweet spree through the night that started like this. "Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani"

McGowan seems consistent in her admiration for terrorists. She once said she would have joined the IRA if she lived in Belfast.

McGowan took a considerable amount of heat for her pro-Iran tweet, so much so she committed the catastrophic mistake of responding to her critics. It didn't go well.

Proving why celebrities shouldn't be anywhere near foreign policy negotiations, McGowan tweeted out "eat sh*t" to her followers and "f*** your freedom and shove it up your #MAGA a**." But I think my favorite response of hers is this one:

"Ok, so I freaked out because we may have pending war. Sometimes it's okay to freak out on those in power. It's our right. That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That's it."

If that were true — that she doesn't want more American soldiers killed — then she should be cheering the death of Soleimani, who planned the attacks on our embassy and Marines in Iraq. But that makes too much sense and none of these former theater majors have ever been accused of sober circumspection. Let's all raise a drink to the fact that none of these twits will ever be behind the button.

