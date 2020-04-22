CDC: Two New York Cats Have the Coronavirus. Their Humans Don't.

Just when you thought the coronacopalypse might be waning, here's another set of rules to throw in the mix that you're not going to like.

In a news release, the CDC announced today that two New York area cats, who live in two different areas of the state, have come down with the virus. They didn't catch it from their humans because their owners don't have coronavirus.

Sure, we know you love your cats and all, but here's what you really want to know. Can YOU catch the virus from your animals? No, apparently.

Public health officials are still learning about SARS-CoV-2, but there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus in the United States. Therefore, there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare. Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals, including pets, could be affected.

But take a look at what the CDC is asking from you: no letting the cat out or taking the dogs to the park.

Until we know more, CDC recommends the following: Do not let pets interact with people or other animals outside the household.

Keep cats indoors when possible to prevent them from interacting with other animals or people.

Walk dogs on a leash, maintaining at least 6 feet from other people and animals.

Avoid dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather.

The two cats were checked out when they got a respiratory illness. They're doing well according to the CDC.

Editor's Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.