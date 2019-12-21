CBP Chief: Border Patrol Agents Are Asking for Completion of a 'Wall System' to Protect U.S.

WASHINGTON – Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said on Friday that border security agents and experts are asking for the completion of a border wall system and President Donald Trump is following through on their requests.

"This president asked the experts what they needed and he's delivering on what they have asked for," Morgan, who worked in the Obama administration until 2017, said during a discussion hosted by the Center for Immigration Studies at the National Press Club. "I can say without hesitation, without doubt, that every mile of new wall that's being built, this country is more safe because of it."

Morgan said CBP estimates that more than 150,000 individuals successfully entered the U.S. illegally without being apprehended in areas where there are no physical barriers in 2019. Morgan also said Border Patrol has arrested more than 1,000 undocumented migrants with gang ties at the border this year.

"Not every single person that tries to illegally enter this country is a good person. Now they are not all bad either but they are not all good," he said.

While technology is a component of a border wall system, Morgan said that "technology cannot make an arrest."

"A lot of people will say, 'well, those numbers are small.' Well, how many is acceptable? How many rapists? How many murderers? How many pediphiles are acceptable? How many gang members? How many MS-13 members are acceptable for us to allow into this country?" Morgan said. "The answer is easy -- it's zero."