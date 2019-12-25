CBC Cuts Donald Trump's 'Home Alone 2' Cameo Out of Broadcast

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is full of violence that, in my opinion, exceeds the physical comedy of the original film and is borderline barbarism. The main antagonists were subjected to bricks thrown at them from atop a building, being shot with a staple gun, having their heads lit afire, and being electrocuted. It is actually hard to watch.

But, for CBC TV in Canada, the following scene was too much, and had to be removed from their broadcast of the film:

That's right, ComicBook.com reports that CBC edited out Donald Trump's cameo from the 1992 movie. And people watching it were quick to report the suspicious omission on social media. Some were outraged, and the snowflakes were thrilled.

You guys are the biggest bush league “journalists” of all time. Editing out Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2. What kind of state-sponsored bullshit it that? #Defund — James (@Jameseast_) December 23, 2019

@CBC Can you also edit @realDonaldTrump out of the movie Zoolander and the Little Rascals & then send me the copies of those movies & Home Alone 2 as well? So I can relive my childhood without that douchebag. — Teddy8827 (@TEKO8827) December 25, 2019

@CBC Cutting Trump from Home Alone 2 is disgusting & your pathetic — Wrestling Fan Forever (@617WrestlingFan) December 25, 2019

#CBC is airing home alone 2 and edited out Donald Trump ?????? — Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) December 16, 2019

According to the CBC, the movie "was edited to allow for commercial time within the format."

Here's where that explanation fails to pass the smell test:

Donald Trump formally announced his campaign in June 2015. The first time the CBC's cutting of Trump's cameo appearance was acknowledged on Twitter was around Christmas that year:

Thanks @CBC for cutting @realDonaldTrump out of Home Alone 2. — Horase McCallany???? (@DENNISGRIMBLE) December 22, 2015

Now, either 2015 happened to be the first year the CBC broadcasted the movie, which I highly doubt, or something happened between the 2014 CBC broadcast of Home Alone 2, and the 2015 CBC broadcast. One could argue that Trump wasn't a political figure in the public's conscious before 2015, but years prior he had been making headlines for publicly questioning Obama's birth certificate—so I don't think that excuse really works. Had his cameo been cut before then, I'm sure it would have been noticed.

Trump's presidential bid appears to the be beginning of the folks at the CBC being triggered by Trump so badly that they actually had to edit him out of their broadcast of the film. I can't decide if this is hilarious or sad.

