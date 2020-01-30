BOOM: Carter Page Sues DNC Over Bogus Steele Dossier: 'This Is Only the First Salvo'

Fox News reported Thursday morning that former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the law firm Perkins Coie for their role in funding the unverified Steele dossier that was used to justify surveillance against him.

Page's attorneys described the suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Illinois’ Eastern Division on Thursday, as the “first of multiple actions in the wake of historic” Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuse.

“This is a first step to ensure that the full extent of the FISA abuse that has occurred during the last few years is exposed and remedied,” Page's attorney John Pierce told Fox News. “Defendants and those they worked with inside the federal government did not and will not succeed in making America a surveillance state.”

Pierce added, “This is only the first salvo. We will follow the evidence wherever it leads, no matter how high."

Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed that the FBI’s FISA applications to surveil Page relied on the dossier. He also verified that an FBI lawyer altered evidence to make Carter Page appear to be a Russian agent instead of a CIA source. It wouldn't be surprising in the least if Page files a suit against Obama administration officials and others in the FBI as well.

According to the lawsuit, the DNC, Perkins Coie and partners Marc Elias and Michael Sussman “used false information, misrepresentations and other misconduct to direct the power of the international intelligence apparatus and the media industry against” Page “to further their political agenda.”

Last week, it was revealed that two FISA warrants against Page were deemed "not valid" because they lacked probable cause.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis