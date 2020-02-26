Carter Page at CPAC: Congress Should Pass Reparations for Victims of Deep State Wiretapping

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD — Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential election campaign, who was wiretapped by the FBI, spoke on Wednesday at CPAC. After Page had been accused by Democrats of being a traitor to his country for two years, the Mueller investigation "did not establish that Page coordinated with the Russian government in its efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election." Page was also exonerated by the Horowitz report, which also found the allegations in the Steele dossier to be false. Even so, Page's life was turned upside down and he has not recovered his reputation or been compensated for being spied on illegally.

"That was one of the hardest days for me and my family in March of 2017," he said, "the day [Adam Schiff] was on television reading from this fake dossier." Page described having his phone tapped while he was working with the Trump transition team: "Director Comey was asked about the wiretapping of Trump Tower and my office was right next to Trump Tower and I was in communications with so many of [the Trump team] my phone was being monitored. All of our communications, emails, and my phone."

Despite being vindicated by two investigations, the myth that Carter Page is a Russian agent still exists, pushed by fake news and state agents and Democrats. "I'm calling on Congress to have a Civil Liberties Act of 2020 to get reparations for the lives that have been ruined," Page said to wild applause.

Page became a household name when Michael Isikoff and Yahoo News conspired to put out a false story based on the fake dossier, which was paid for by the Clinton campaign. Suddenly, Page was being called a traitor to his country on every news network. "In terms of being a public figure I had no Wikipedia page until a couple hours after that report came out. So much of it has been completely false. I think the problem is that there's so much of a continuation of the lies we need to fight back harder now."

Typing "Carter Page vindicated" into Google brings up a Vanity Fair article entitled "RUSSIAGATE D-LISTER CARTER PAGE TAKES HIS POST-MUELLER VICTORY LAP TO CAPITOL HILL," proving his point.

Carter has become the face of wiretapping abuse of Americans. The entire swamp was involved in it, from the Clinton campaign to the State Department. The root of the scandal was that the Democrats decided to hire ex-spy Michael Steele to get dirt on Trump. Steele claimed 12 false felony allegations in the dossier and it spread everywhere before any responsible media person could corroborate any of it. Carter Page was wiretapped based on a bogus document. That should never happen again. Everyone should realize that Page would never have been wiretapped if the Clinton campaign had not purchased that fake report from a former British spy. Talk about election interference!

Page believes legislation is needed to repair the damage, because "things have not been done to right the wrongs like the fake dossier [and the] lies upon lies. Just reading through those 480 pages, having lived through this and suffered so many death threats, it goes way beyond and we need some important action."

Page praised President Trump for being one of the few people to stand up for him and speak out about the wiretapping that poisoned American politics with outrageous charges and lies. Page announced that he has written a book called Abuse and Power, detailing what he went through for two years at the hands of the Deep State.

Megan Fox is the author of Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo, and host of "The Fringe" podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter