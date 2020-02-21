California Lawmaker Who Killed Gig Jobs Wants State to 'Train' Freelance 'Adult' Workers
Where to start?
The same San Diego area assemblywoman who brought you the job-killing AB 5, which kills freelance jobs, is back to finish off the "adult" freelance industry.
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-AFL-CIO), is now pushing a bill that would, as Reason reports,
"...require adult entertainers and video performers, including webcam performers, to obtain a business license and complete a state-mandated training course before being allowed to ply their trade."
"Training"? This gives new meaning to the term government over-reach.
The regulatory board that comes up with the "training" of these new "employees" would consist of:
" ... two adult film actors, three dancers, two medical doctors, a therapist, and a money manager."
And a partridge in a pear tree. And a $200 per diem.
There's more to the story than this, and this is more than enough, yet we persevere.
Gonzalez's and her comrades' endgame is to regulate, with an eye toward unionizing, these freelance at-home workers.
But it turns out that the proletariat just got word of the plan and are fighting back:
And now the unionista is on her heels after they discovered the plan:
The adult workers are gobsmacked that the state has involved itself in their business— and presumes to train them in order to get a license for a job they're already doing, while being forced to pay for it all.
This should be fun to watch.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/california-lawmaker-who-killed-gig-jobs-wants-state-to-train-freelance-adult-workers/