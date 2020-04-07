Bye. Texas Terror Tart With COVID-19 Who Threatened to Infect People at Walmart Gets Nabbed

The terroristic tart who declared on Snapchat that she had COVID-19 and would "infest every motherf***er" in a Carrollton, Texas Walmart has been arrested after a manhunt.

Even before they found her, Carrollton police had already decided upon the charges against 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga because a series of Snapchats she'd issued.

"We have identified the woman seen on social media claiming to be COVID-19 positive as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga and are charging her with Terroristic Threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07."

That is a third degree felony.

We have not located her yet. Tips: (972) 466-3333 or [email protected] pic.twitter.com/KySDDXL2RH — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) April 5, 2020

Law and Crime reports that the 18-year-old Maradiaga had included in her series of Snapchats a trip through a drive-through coronavirus testing site and then a trip through a Walmart.

Law and Crime reports she said as she walked through Walmart:

“I’m here at Walmart about to infest every motherf***er, because if I’m going down, all you motherf***ers are going down,” she said. “If you want to get the coronavirus and f***ing die, call me. I’ll meet you up and (she coughs) and I will shorten your life.”

Her Snapchat post was reposted on Twitter:

At the time they were seeking her the police said they weren't sure if she actually meant to terrorize people with her threats but would bring her to justice.

ABC 7 NY reported that Maradiaga had made threats that she had coronavirus and would infect people with it:

Police said Maradiaga made a series of social media videos in which she purported to be intentionally spreading coronavirus. According to police in Carrollton, 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga was arrested early Tuesday morning after arranging for her surrender.

She's held on $20,000 bail and must stay in quarantine for 21 days upon her release.

