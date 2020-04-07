send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Bye. Texas Terror Tart With COVID-19 Who Threatened to Infect People at Walmart Gets Nabbed

By Victoria Taft 2020-04-07T22:11:51
chat comments

The terroristic tart who declared on Snapchat that she had COVID-19 and would "infest every motherf***er" in a Carrollton, Texas Walmart has been arrested after a manhunt.

Even before they found her, Carrollton police had already decided upon the charges against 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga because a series of Snapchats she'd issued.

"We have identified the woman seen on social media claiming to be COVID-19 positive as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga and are charging her with Terroristic Threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07."

That is a third degree felony.

Law and Crime reports that the 18-year-old Maradiaga had included in her series of Snapchats a trip through a drive-through coronavirus testing site and then a trip through a Walmart.

Law and Crime reports she said as she walked through Walmart:

“I’m here at Walmart about to infest every motherf***er, because if I’m going down, all you motherf***ers are going down,” she said. “If you want to get the coronavirus and f***ing die, call me. I’ll meet you up and (she coughs) and I will shorten your life.”

Her Snapchat post was reposted on Twitter:

At the time they were seeking her the police said they weren't sure if she actually meant to terrorize people with her threats but would bring her to justice.

ABC 7 NY reported that Maradiaga had made threats that she had coronavirus and would infect people with it:

Police said Maradiaga made a series of social media videos in which she purported to be intentionally spreading coronavirus. According to police in Carrollton, 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga was arrested early Tuesday morning after arranging for her surrender.

She's held on $20,000 bail and must stay in quarantine for 21 days upon her release.

Keep her mugshot in case your son comes home with her.

Jussie Smollett in Scrubs: CBS Story of Crying Nurse Who Claimed No COVID-19 Protection Just Crumbled

https://pjmedia.com/trending/bye-texas-terror-tart-with-covid-19-who-threatened-to-infect-people-at-walmart-gets-nabbed/

Related: coronavirus, Texas
Editor's Choice
VIP: China: Mobster Government, Mobster Tactics
Comments
ZITO: Coronavirus Claims New Victims: Places and Pasts
Comments
PRAGER: Maybe Nature Shouldn't Be Worshipped After All
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media