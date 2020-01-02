Buttigieg: Biden Voted for 'Worst Foreign Policy Decision' Made by U.S. in 'My Lifetime'

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg slammed former Vice President Joe Biden's decision to vote in favor of the Iraq War as a senator, calling it the "worst foreign policy decision made by the United States" in his life.

“This is an example of why years in Washington is not always the same thing as judgment,” Buttigieg, 37, said on Iowa Public Television. “He supported the worst foreign policy decision made by the United States in my lifetime, which was the decision to invade Iraq.”

Buttigieg raised more money than Biden in the 2020 presidential race during the fourth quarter. Biden raised $22.7 million compared to Buttigieg at $24.7 million and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at $34.5 million. Buttigieg recently opened his fundraisers to media coverage after criticism from some of his rivals such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Entrepreneur Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million in the fourth quarter and Warren has yet to announce her fundraising total.

Buttigieg has also weighed in on Hunter Biden's past position on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president. He was reportedly being paid $50,000 per month.

"So, I would not have wanted to see that happen," Buttigieg said. “And at the same time, again, I think this is being used to divert attention from what's really at stake in the impeachment process. There's been no allegation, let alone finding of any kind of wrongdoing.”