Males Are Faring Much Worse Than Females: Busting the Myth of Male Privilege in a Single Chart

Male privilege is a concept in radical feminism that claims that men have greater access to social, economic, and political advantages or rights based on their sex.

Mark Perry, a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, destroys the myth of male privilege in a freshly updated chart titled: "For Every 100 Girls/Women..."

According to Perry, the data in the table show that based on a large number of measures, "boys and men are faring much worse than girls and women." Perry explains, "Despite the fact that boys and men are at so much greater risk than girls and women on so many different measures, those significant gender disparities that disproportionately and adversely affect men get almost no attention." He added, "It’s girls and women who get a disproportionate amount of attention, resources, and financial support."

He cited as examples the wide availability of women's centers and commissions on college campuses, and the lack of men's equivalents; the disproportionately high number of women-only scholarships, fellowships, awards and initiatives for female students and faculty; girls-only STEM programs and organizations, many of which, interestingly enough, are being challenged for violating Title IX.

The chart itself is quite fascinating, did you know that for every 100 girls/women who take AP/Honors courses in art and music, there are only 54 boys/men? For every 100 girls/women who earn an associate's degree, there are only 63 boys/men who accomplish the same feat. There are only 73 boys/men enrolled in a U.S. graduate school or who have earned at least a master's degree (between the ages of 25-29) for every 100 girls/women. For a doctor's degree, it's 90 boys/men for every hundred girls/women.

That's not to say that there aren't areas where there are more boys/men than girls/women. For every hundred girls/women who are homeless, there are 154 boys/men. There are double or slight more than double the boys/men than girls/women who have problems with alcoholism, learning disabilities, die of an opioid overdose, get expelled from school, or commit suicide. There are at least ten times more men than women who are in a correctional facility, die on the job, or are in federal prison.

Yet the myth of male privilege is perpetuated by radical feminism and the political left, who no doubt will accuse me of "mansplaining" — a word created by feminists to prevent men from ever trying to explain anything to a woman. Alas, for the duration of my writing this article, I self-identified as a woman. So, there!

Anyway, check out the entire chart, and remember: male privilege is a myth!

