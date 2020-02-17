BS ALERT: Obama Tries to Take Credit for Trump's Economy With His 'Recovery Act'—and It's an Epic Fail

Barack Obama is getting back to his favorite pastime of blowing smoke up our collective backsides with this unbelievable tweet, where he appears to want to take credit for Trump's economy based on his laughable "stimulus bill" from eleven years ago. That bill was called the Recovery Act, but it recovered nothing but big perks for Obama's political friends. He may not remember, but the Internet does, and it's not being kind about it. "Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American History," he wrote.

OMG. That is not what happened. Obama must have forgotten that a lot of us were there and remember it well. I'll let PJ Media's Stephen Kruiser set the tone for how this one is going to go.

Cool story bro. It's Trump's economy now, no matter how much you try to leg-hump it. https://t.co/Ehn43nTu13 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 17, 2020

Twitter user Michael Beatty was ready with tons of news clips from the Obama stimulus disaster so we could all take a trip down memory lane. The stimulus package brought to us by Obama was an unmitigated disaster. Not even the water-carrying mainstream press could deny it. Here's Brian Williams, who loved making stuff up, unable to make up any nice way to describe the Solyndra scandal, where a "green" company was given half a billion dollars and then went out of business without creating one job. Obama called it a "stimulus success story" and then the taxpayers lost $500 million and 1,100 people lost their jobs.

And remember the signs that popped up near every pothole across America that said: "Brought to you by the Recovery Act?" Don't miss the second clip detailing how much that cost us.

??REMEMBER THE STIMULUS SIGNS???

??Watch & understand the corruption

HUSSEIN & QUI PRO JOE BIDEN in charge

??FOLLOW THE MONEY@realDonaldTrump #KAG pic.twitter.com/oTiqz0YATk — ???????? Miguelifornia ???????? (@michaelbeatty3) December 30, 2019

Here's a fun clip of Chuck Schumer explaining how we have to spend trillions of dollars in order to save us from financial ruin, or something. He assured us that all this spending would be very beneficial to the American recovery. In the second clip, CNN mocks the Obama administration for giving millions of dollars to Penn State and Chicago scientists for weird research that didn't lead to one job. When CNN is mocking a Democrat, you know there's no way to clean up the stench from the rotting legislation—or they would have tried.

"Penn State...they are getting over a million dollars to send researchers down to Argentina to look into plant fossils. Now, what does it have to do with creating jobs? I have no idea." Nothing, sir. Nothing. The stimulus package was a series of payoffs to Obama supporters and friends. It did nothing to stimulate the economy and didn't create any jobs that weren't temporary. Investing.com reported that 95% of Obama-era jobs were temporary contract positions.

??BIDEN/OBAMA LAUNDERING SCHEME

1?YEAR INTO THE STIMULUS 2010

While America was crumbling

CNN REPORTS

??PENN STATE received over $1,000,000 to send

their researchers to Argentina to study "plant fossils"

??U of CHICAGO received money to study "shark fossils"#KAG @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Qzhx7XFRNX — ???????? Miguelifornia ???????? (@michaelbeatty3) January 2, 2020

When the stimulus package wasn't creating temp jobs it was creating jobs for Korean nationals and giving money to foreign firms. Here's a Michigan labor union leader blowing the whistle on the jobs that Obama took credit for that actually went to foreigners and left American workers out in the cold. Even Chris Matthews didn't believe the Obama administration about where the money went and concluded that it went to governors as payoffs for political support!

??UH OHHHH????

"I THINK THE STIMULUS MONEY WENT

FOR PAYOFFS TO MAYORS & GOVERNORS"

-Chris Matthews -Hardball 2009



also ...????



"Pelosi's not popular because she presided

over the creation of a BIG GRAB BAG OF STUFF"



??FOLLOW THE MONEY??@realDonaldTrump #KAG #PANIC pic.twitter.com/oVweiGDXGC — ???????? Miguelifornia ???????? (@michaelbeatty3) January 1, 2020

Here's Joe Biden talking about how they're going to put every single bit of infrastructure spending on a website in order to be transparent. And we all know how good those Democrat websites and apps are, don't we? In the second clip, Jake Tapper destroys the website transparency claim by finding a huge error on it that the White House claimed was just a mistake. They didn't mean to overstate the amount of money that public housing was getting by millions of dollars when all they did was replace a couple of faucets and install solar panels on the roof. It was a typo or something.

Even SNL mocked the stimulus bill and how bad Obama's economy was while they tried to tell us we weren't experiencing the worst unemployment in our nation's history since the Great Depression. No one bought it.

There is no legitimate way for Obama to claim credit for Trump's economy. CNBC did an excellent report on how the economy recovered under Trump and why, in an article called "How Trump Set Economic Growth on Fire," where they admitted that the current economic boom belongs solely to Trump.

During his time in office, the economy has achieved feats most experts thought impossible. GDP is growing at a 3 percent-plus rate. The unemployment rate is near a 50-year low. Meanwhile, the stock market has jumped 27 percent amid a surge in corporate profits...His critics, a group that includes a legion of Wall Street economists, most Democrats and even some in his own Republican Party, don’t believe it will last. They figure the current boom will begin petering out as soon as mid-2019 and possibly end in recession in 2020. But even they acknowledge that the current numbers are a uniquely Trumpian achievement and not owed to policies already set in motion when he took office. “I still believe the big story this year is an economic boom that most folks thought impossible,” Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council and a chief advisor to Trump, said in a recent interview with CNBC.com. “I understand that he’s been in for a year and a half, but when you look at those numbers, this is not going away.” Indeed, the economy does seem to be on fire, and it’s fairly easy to draw a straight line from Trump’s policies to the current trends.

The piece then goes on to detail the specific actions, including the slashing of corporate tax rates that made company confidence soar, the rollback of Dodd-Frank legislation, tax reform that improved consumer confidence, and deregulation that led to small-business expansion. Even the critics CNBC pulled out have now been proven wrong as the economy is not slowing but is still roaring ahead under Trump in 2020. Any attempt to give credit for any of it to Obama is a joke. The Obama years almost destroyed America. Thanks to Trump's pro-business and America-first policies, we are finally recovering.