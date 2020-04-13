Brutal Trump-de-Force at the Coronavirus Hearing Leaves Media Screaming 'Pull the Plug!'
Donald Trump absolutely lit up his own Coronavirus Task Force press briefing with a more than six-minute, tour-de-force media takedown that had CNN and MSNBC sputtering and reaching for the plug.
Trump said hello and turned the media briefing over to the NIH's Dr. Anthony Fauci to clarify his words uttered on CNN on shutting down the country earlier to prevent more deaths.
Then, Trump took over and it was ON. He listed the timeline of his response to the coronavirus and presented a video of incorrect statements by the press on COVID-19.
Dr. Fauci Confirms Trump Listens to Health Experts, Destroys Journalist for Asking Him If He's 'Doing This Voluntarily'
It was more than the Trumpiest of Trump updates, it was a Trump-de-Force:
The video looked like a professional ad:
MSNBC and CNN, which usually begin taking the updates only after Trump has spoken, stayed with for Fauci and, when Trump began bagging on the media, bugged out early:
CNN reported that Trump was lying:
MSNBC was left reaching for the plug.
The cutaway did not go unnoticed:
"Trump is playing a video right now of how the media downplayed the coronavirus and how Democrat governors have praised him for working with them
CNN and MSNBC immediately cut away from the press conference because they don't want their viewers to see what is really happening."
But they were the only ones who didn't like it. Most people thought it was hilarious.
Fox Business's Charles Payne admired Trump's moves:
"I have to admit this video of media coverage and the White Housing handling of coronavirus crisis caught me off guard. The timing, however, is perfect.
Well played.
Well Played, indeed."
And on and on it went.
https://twitter.com/ali/status/1249828604508360707?s=20
Trump knows that millions of Americans appreciate this in-your-face message to the media.
How the media will respond after this is anyone's guess.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/brutal-trump-de-force-at-the-coronavirus-hearing-leaves-media-screaming-pull-the-plug/