British PM Boris Johnson: 'Soleimani Had Blood of British Troops on His Hands'

Although Democrats are extremely saddened by the news of Iranian Terror General Qasem Soleimani's (rather violent) passing, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a completely different opinion. Soleimani, he told the British House of Commons on Wednesday, was a ruthless killer -- not only of Iranians, Syrians, Iraqis, and Americans but also of British soldiers.

During the weekly's PMQs (Prime Minister Questions), Johnson took a tougher stance on General Soleimani than before, Sky News' Beth Rigby reports. "That man has the blood of British troops on his hands," he said, after which he immediately said it was rather remarkable that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn did condemn America's assassination of Soleimani, but had nothing negative to say about the Terror General himself.

Johnson in his first public appearance since Soleimani assignation hardening his language around the Iranian general. “That man has the blood of British troops on his hands” Adds he’s surprised Corbyn hasn’t condemned his activities at #PMQs — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) January 8, 2020

Although he's not exactly sad about Soleimani's death, Johnson did say that he is working hard to prevent a further escalation of the conflict. He added that he has been working tirelessly to bring together allies in order to make sure that it doesn't run out of hand.

Corbyn: Can the PM confirm he opposes any escalation of violence in a region in risk of going into a full scale war? Johnson: Of course I can confirm that. Says the UK has been working to bring together our allies #PMQs — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) January 8, 2020

As for casualties caused by Iran's reckless missile attack on American troops in Iraq overnight: Johnson explained that there are no British casualties and, "as far as we can tell," no American casualties either.

Good news, of course. Iran's "retaliation" was in fact nothing more or less than an effect to save face domestically. It was a theater show -- although one that could have had deadly consequences.

In any case, it's good to see PM Johnson publicly expose Soleimani for the Terror General he was. Democrats may be heartbroken over his death, the rest of us know that the world has just become a better place without Soleimani in it.

