Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
News and Politics

BREAKING: Trump Announces He'll Suspend Immigration Into the U.S.

By Victoria Taft 2020-04-20T22:54:41
chat comments

We're in an era of firsts, a runaway virus from China comes to mind, but this announcement by President Trump is the very first time anyone has heard an American president make this pronouncement.

President Trump has announced that he's "temporarily suspending immigration into the United States."

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!

The president made the announcement to stop bringing in new people because the U.S. and world economies are cratering. And a historic number of people are now without jobs because of the virus. Trump is going all-in with the American people on this announcement.

Well, this is one way that President Trump will get Nancy Pelosi back to Washington, D.C.

We'll bet that somehow the Left will label this as racist.

Let them try.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/breaking-youve-never-heard-a-president-announce-what-trump-just-did-never/

Related: 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump, Trump Derangement Syndrome
