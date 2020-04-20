BREAKING: Trump Announces He'll Suspend Immigration Into the U.S.

We're in an era of firsts, a runaway virus from China comes to mind, but this announcement by President Trump is the very first time anyone has heard an American president make this pronouncement.

President Trump has announced that he's "temporarily suspending immigration into the United States."

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

The president made the announcement to stop bringing in new people because the U.S. and world economies are cratering. And a historic number of people are now without jobs because of the virus. Trump is going all-in with the American people on this announcement.

Well, this is one way that President Trump will get Nancy Pelosi back to Washington, D.C.

We'll bet that somehow the Left will label this as racist.

Let them try.