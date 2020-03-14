BREAKING: Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus

On Saturday morning, President Trump revealed that he took a test for coronavirus Friday evening. The White House announced on Saturday evening that the president has tested negative for the coronavirus.

A memo from Sean Conley, the physician to the president, was sent to White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grishman and subsequently released, revealing the test results.

"I release the following information with the permission of President Trump," Conley wrote. "Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed."

"This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative," Conley continued.

"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free. I have been in daily contact with the CHC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation."

Trump also attended CPAC and had contact with people who reportedly had direct contact with the CPAC attendee who tested positive for the coronavirus.

This story is developing.

_____

