REPORT: The White House Has Identified and Will Cut Ties With ‘Anonymous’ Resistance Official

The White House has identified and will be parting ways with the “anonymous” senior Trump administration official behind the critical editorial published in the New York Times editorial in September 2018, and a recently published book, A Warning, according to former U.S. attorney Joe diGenova, who made the claim Monday morning on WMAL’s “Mornings on the Mall.”

Senior White House officials have declined to comment on the subject.

"I am part of the resistance inside the Trump Administration," claimed the official in their anonymous NYT op-ed.

President Trump is facing a test to his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader. It’s not just that the special counsel looms large. Or that the country is bitterly divided over Mr. Trump’s leadership. Or even that his party might well lose the House to an opposition hellbent on his downfall. The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.

I would know. I am one of them. To be clear, ours is not the popular “resistance” of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous.

“The coward who wrote this book didn’t put their name on it because it is nothing but lies,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said about the release of the anonymous official's book last year in a statement. “Real authors reach out to their subjects to get things fact-checked — but this person is in hiding, making that very basic part of being a real writer impossible.”

