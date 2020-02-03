BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh Announces He Has Advanced Lung Cancer

Rush Limbaugh has lung cancer.

That's the announcement he made on his program on Monday.

Here's the audio of Rush Limbaugh announcing on his show that he has lung cancer. pic.twitter.com/V60pAOpf68 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 3, 2020

Limbaugh said he felt like he'd let everyone down. He said two medical institutions confirmed the diagnosis.

The news spread fast.

Rush Limbaugh just announced on his radio program he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Says there will be days he won't be able to be there due to treatment... — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 3, 2020

I knew something was up when he didn't immediately return from his Christmas vacation. Mark Steyn returned day after day ... after day. We all love Steyn, but he's not the King of Talk. He's not Rush. Rush Limbaugh has been doing his talk show for more than 30 years.

This was the pattern when Limbaugh lost his hearing and had to take steroids and be fitted with his cochlear implants.

Those of you who are listening to the Rush Limbaugh show now. Pray with us. Thank you. God Bless you Rush Limbaugh. Love you so much Rush. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 3, 2020

Prayers have been lifted up for El Rushbo:

RUSH LIMBAUGH announces on air moments ago that he has advanced stage lung cancer. Keep him in your prayers please.???????? pic.twitter.com/IOA7FVPgDL — Smokey the squirrel (@browsebidbuyapp) February 3, 2020

Please pray for Rush Limbaugh. He announced today that he was diagnosed with lung cancer.



Rush has been a warrior for the Conservative movement for over 30 years. He's the reason I wrote The Conservative Playbook: A Quick Guide to Defeat Liberalism #RushFamily #PrayForRush pic.twitter.com/w14l1FVHI8 — #MAGA: How Donald Trump Will Save America (@DJT_2020_KAG) February 3, 2020

Add our prayers to the list.

More information as it becomes available.