News and Politics

BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh Announces He Has Advanced Lung Cancer

By Victoria Taft 2020-02-03T15:16:26
chat comments

Rush Limbaugh has lung cancer.

That's the announcement he made on his program on Monday.

Screenshot/RushLimbaugh.com

Limbaugh said he felt like he'd let everyone down. He said two medical institutions confirmed the diagnosis.

The news spread fast.

I knew something was up when he didn't immediately return from his Christmas vacation. Mark Steyn returned day after day ... after day. We all love Steyn, but he's not the King of Talk. He's not Rush. Rush Limbaugh has been doing his talk show for more than 30 years.

This was the pattern when Limbaugh lost his hearing and had to take steroids and be fitted with his cochlear implants.

Prayers have been lifted up for El Rushbo:

Add our prayers to the list.

More information as it becomes available.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/breaking-rush-limbaugh-announces-he-has-advanced-lung-cancer/

