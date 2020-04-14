send
News and Politics

BREAKING: President Trump Announces a Halt to US Funding of WHO, Pending Review

By Jeff Reynolds 2020-04-14T20:26:34
chat comments

On Tuesday, President Trump announced that the US would halt funding of the World Health Organization (WHO), pending a review.

Social media, predictably, melted down.

During a press conference, Trump said,

Today, I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization, while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the threat of the coronavirus. Everybody knows what's going on there. American taxpayers provide between 400 and 500 million dollars per year to the WHO. By contrast, China contributes 40 million dollars a year, and even less. As the organization's leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability. One of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations. They were very much opposed to what we did. Fortunately I was not convinced and suspended travel from China, saving untold numbers of lives. Thousands and thousands of people would have died.

Who Is WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus?

Jeff Reynolds is the author of the book, "Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy," available now at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. Jeff hosts a podcast at anchor.fm/BehindTheCurtain. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff.

Editor's Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off VIP membership!

https://pjmedia.com/trending/breaking-president-trump-announces-a-halt-to-us-funding-of-who-pending-review/

