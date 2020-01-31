Breaking News: Officers Open Fire After Breach of Mar-a-Lago Security Hours Before Trump to Arrive

Two people who drove their black SUV through a pair of security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago have been arrested after police opened fire.

How long till we find out who did this?https://t.co/9UWEQQicmH — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 31, 2020

President Trump, who calls the resort his "Winter White House" and sometimes the "Southern White House," will arrive at the posh resort Friday evening for a short, weekend stay.

WPLG TV reports that "Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the SUV was headed toward the main entrance when it breached both checkpoints, prompting authorities to open fire."

Barbera said, "The vehicle fled while being pursued by Florida Highway Patrol troopers and a sheriff's helicopter."

WSVN 7 News reports that after the clash with police the "black SUV was being chased by Florida Highway Patrol officers near the Palm Beach resort when it went past two checkpoints. After being pursued by helicopter, the SUV was eventually located and two people inside were taken into custody. Officers did not release their identities at this time."

#DEVELOPING: Police have two people in custody after a security breach at the Mar-a-lago estate ended in a police-involved shooting. https://t.co/1TAbqkYIe5 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 31, 2020

Whether they're Leftist "resisters," foreign agents, or bad guys with the dumb luck to blow through two critical checkpoints where the president lives part-time isn't known at this point.

Keep checking back for updates.