[WATCH] More Than 100K Pack Massive Stadium to Welcome POTUS for 'Namaste Trump' Rally in India
More than 110,000 Indians packed into the world's largest cricket stadium to cheer American President Donald Trump on Monday. The crowd sported white "Namaste Trump" hats. Trump celebrated India as "the place where millions upon millions of Hindus and Muslims and Sikhs and Jains, Buddhists, Christians, and Jews worship side by side." He promised India "an incredible trade deal."
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Trump's speech. "During his speech at the [Namaste Trump] programme [President Donald Trump] highlighted aspects of his vision for USA. He also spoke at length about India’s greatness as well as the greatness of our culture, ethos, people and more. I thank him for his kind words," Modi tweeted.
The Bharatiya Janata Party shared a video capturing the deafening cheers Trump received at the stadium.
According to USA TODAY White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian, there were white "Namaste Trump" hats on every seat at the rally.
After the speech, Trump and first lady Melania Trump went to visit the Taj Mahal.
Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.
