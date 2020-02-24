[WATCH] More Than 100K Pack Massive Stadium to Welcome POTUS for 'Namaste Trump' Rally in India

More than 110,000 Indians packed into the world's largest cricket stadium to cheer American President Donald Trump on Monday. The crowd sported white "Namaste Trump" hats. Trump celebrated India as "the place where millions upon millions of Hindus and Muslims and Sikhs and Jains, Buddhists, Christians, and Jews worship side by side." He promised India "an incredible trade deal."

The huge political rally was at Ahmedabad, India’s brand new 110,000-seat stadium, and it featured dancers, Bollywood stars and even Trump’s own song playlist https://t.co/tQ6l97aUzb pic.twitter.com/9zgNJZaBmN — POLITICO (@politico) February 24, 2020

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Trump's speech. "During his speech at the [Namaste Trump] programme [President Donald Trump] highlighted aspects of his vision for USA. He also spoke at length about India’s greatness as well as the greatness of our culture, ethos, people and more. I thank him for his kind words," Modi tweeted.

During his speech at the #NamasteTrump programme, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump highlighted aspects of his vision for USA. He also spoke at length about India’s greatness as well as the greatness of our culture, ethos, people and more. I thank him for his kind words. pic.twitter.com/T2trutWPqY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

The Bharatiya Janata Party shared a video capturing the deafening cheers Trump received at the stadium.

The entire packed Motera stadium erupts in huge cheer to welcome President Trump as #NamasteTrump reverberates all around. pic.twitter.com/xqnRqgNqHa — BJP (@BJP4India) February 24, 2020

According to USA TODAY White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian, there were white "Namaste Trump" hats on every seat at the rally.

A sea of white hats replaces Trump’s trademark red MAGA hats at today’s rally. Hats are placed on every seat at #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/VBVZDuaN95 — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) February 24, 2020

After the speech, Trump and first lady Melania Trump went to visit the Taj Mahal.

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, pause as they tour the Taj Mahal, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Agra, India. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

