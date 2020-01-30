BREAKING: Key GOP Senators Announce Impeachment Witness Votes. Game Over?

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander announced at the conclusion of the Senate impeachment trial Q & A period that he will vote against a motion by House managers to extend the proceedings by adding additional witnesses.

The retiring Tennesee senator, who has nothing to gain politically with his vote, announced on Twitter that "there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the U.S. Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense."

I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the U.S. Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense.1/15 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

There is no need for more evidence to conclude that the president withheld United States aid, at least in part, to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens; the House managers have proved this with what they call a “mountain of overwhelming evidence.” 3/15 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

Alexander's decision all but guarantees that the impeachment trial will conclude this weekend with a vote to acquit the president because, despite the defection of Sen. Susan Collins, who announced Thursday night that she will vote to call more witnesses, Republicans will likely have enough votes to block the measure. Sens. Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski have yet to announce how they will vote.

Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox News after the Senate adjourned for the night that the "chances of additional witnesses has plummeted.... we are likely to move on Saturday to final judgment after which the president will be acquitted. "