News and Politics

Breaking: Iran Launches Missile Attack on Air Base in Iraq Housing U.S. Troops

By Nicholas Ballasy 2020-01-07T18:56:09
chat comments

Iran state TV reports that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was behind a missile attack on the Al Asad air base in Iraq in response to the U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander.

U.S. troops operate at the Al Asad air base, which President Trump visited with First Lady Melania Trump in 2018. Iran has reportedly targeted U.S. troops in other parts of Iraq, according to U.S. military sources. Those specific locations have yet to be confirmed.

"No force in history has done more for the cause of justice and peace. I want each and every one of you to know that we will always protect those who protect us. You protect us. We are always going to protect you," Trump told troops at the base. "And you just saw that because you just got one of the biggest pay raises you’ve ever received — unless you don’t want it."

Iran's regime has issued a statement after the missile attack, which said that “fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun.”

Will It Be War? Khamenei Vows 'Severe Revenge' for Soleimani

