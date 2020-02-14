BREAKING: Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Won't Be Criminally Prosecuted for Lying and Leaking
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reportedly will not be criminally prosecuted for lying to investigators and leaking information to the media.
The Department of Justice chose not to criminally prosecute McCabe for "lacking candor" for having an underling leak information about the FBI probe to the Clinton Foundation and later lying about it to investigators.
A 2018 Inspector General report dealt with McCabe's handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.
McCabe may not face criminal prosecution for his lying about the Clinton investigation, but he's on the hook for signing one of the FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign. Two of four of those warrants were illegal.
His attorneys issued a statement saying McCabe could now go on with his life:
The DOJ's news was met with a gigantic thud by those who couldn't help comparing the former FBI honcho and Roger Stone:
McCabe was fired for his "lack of candor" just short of qualifying for his pension.
He's now a CNN political analyst.
