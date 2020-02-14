BREAKING: Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Won't Be Criminally Prosecuted for Lying and Leaking

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reportedly will not be criminally prosecuted for lying to investigators and leaking information to the media.

The Department of Justice chose not to criminally prosecute McCabe for "lacking candor" for having an underling leak information about the FBI probe to the Clinton Foundation and later lying about it to investigators.

A 2018 Inspector General report dealt with McCabe's handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

McCabe may not face criminal prosecution for his lying about the Clinton investigation, but he's on the hook for signing one of the FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign. Two of four of those warrants were illegal.

His attorneys issued a statement saying McCabe could now go on with his life:

?? DOJ has dropped Andrew McCabe criminal probe, per his legal team https://t.co/K8lnQsVgWY — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 14, 2020

The DOJ's news was met with a gigantic thud by those who couldn't help comparing the former FBI honcho and Roger Stone:

McCabe was literally fired for lying to the FBI#RogerStone and @GenFlynn were destroyed for same@realDonaldTrump needs to pardon them now. Today. Don't wait another second.



If Barr has an issue, he can resign. He dropped the ball here. I'm more furious by the minute. https://t.co/fIZDqxlWGY — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 14, 2020

The Rules:



if you lie to the FBI, you go to prison. Doesn’t matter if the lie is minor.



If someone associated with Trump lies to the FBI, they go to prison.



But if the FBI lies to the FBI under oath, that’s not a crime at all.



McCabe cleared that up for us.



Appalling. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 14, 2020

BREAKING:



The DOJ is declining to pursue criminal charges against PROVEN liar Andrew McCabe



Meanwhile Roger Stone will still sit in jail for "lying under oath"



Our justice system is broken



If you hate Trump you get away with crimes



RT if you're sick of Democrat Privilege — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2020

McCabe was fired for his "lack of candor" just short of qualifying for his pension.

He's now a CNN political analyst.