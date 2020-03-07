CPAC 2020 Attendee Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Has Been Quarantined

The American Conservative Union (ACU), which hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), has just informed attendees of CPAC 2020 that one attendee tested positive on Saturday for coronavirus. The attendee was exposed to the virus prior to the conference. According to the email, "a New Jersey hospital tested the person, and CDC confirmed the positive result."

"The individual is under the care of medical professionals in the state of New Jersey, and has been quarantined," the email states. The email was sent to CPAC 2020 attendees at 5:16 p.m. ET.

The attendee reportedly had no interaction with President Trump or Vice President Pence, and "never attended the events in the main hall."

CPAC took place from Feb. 26th through 29th at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The ACU has been in contact with the Health Department of the State of Maryland, and says they will "explicitly follow the guidance from government health experts."

Townhall Media had several contributors and columnists attend CPAC 2020, including six from PJ Media.

The ACU advises that any attendee who has questions about the situation can contact it or the Department of Health for the State of Maryland. They urge everyone who attended to remain calm and listen to health care professionals.

"The Trump Administration is aware of the situation, and we will continue regular communication with all appropriate government officials," the email concludes.

Important Health Notification for CPAC 2020 participants and attendees. pic.twitter.com/NtahNO8st3 — ACU (@ACUConservative) March 7, 2020

This story is developing.

