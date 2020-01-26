BREAKING: Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant and Daughter Die in Helicopter Crash

This post has been updated to reflect new information. See below.

TMZ reports that basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. Five people, including the pilot, are confirmed dead. Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and four daughters, including a newborn. He was 41 years old.

Kobe has famously used a helicopter to travel for years -- dating back to when he played for the Lakers. He was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper. [...] Kobe is widely considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time -- making 18 All-Star teams during his 20 year career with the Lakers. He was a first-round pick in the 1996 draft, winning 5 NBA championships, 2 NBA Finals MVPs and he was the league MVP in '08.

The Lakers famously retired both of Kobe's jerseys, number 8 and 24 ... the only player in team history to receive that honor.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe Bryant's last tweet was posted Saturday.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother ???? #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Social media reacted with shock to news:

#MySleeptweet No. Not like this. Not like this. Not like this... https://t.co/nAwydWBSQc — RIP Kobe Bryant (@IWashington) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

Life really isn't fair sometimes. RIP @kobebryant — Justin Wilson (@xjdubs) January 26, 2020

Didn’t know this would hit so hard. I’m glad we’re all mourning together. Just devastating. — Ali (@ali) January 26, 2020

At a loss for words. My heart, prayers, and condolences go out to the Bryant family. #KobeBryant #rip #legend pic.twitter.com/Dt7Anf53ve — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant.



What a shock. What a rude shock. Daaamn! pic.twitter.com/FswnO24Cbx — Jonas (@Dr_Clandestine) January 26, 2020

When I speak to young athletes I often talk about NOT bucket listing your life, bucket list your day because no one is promised tomorrow. 41 years old and just beginning the rest of his life. God Rest his soul https://t.co/uzEV6GSBl9 — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant. Gone but will never be forgotten. I always would shoot paper balls in the trash can and scream Kobe as I release. We're gonna miss you bruh. #KobeBryant — #1 Lebron fan (@spyda_337) January 26, 2020

UPDATE: There have been some conflicting reports as to whether Bryant's daughters were on board.

UPDATE: TMZ confirms that Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter was also on board the helicopter when it crashed.

#BREAKING: Kobe's daughter Gianna Maria was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash https://t.co/1n7U8bvqhI — TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020

12:35 PM PT -- Kobe's daughter Gianna Maria Onore -- aka GiGi -- was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash ... reps for Kobe tell TMZ Sports. She was 13. We're told they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.

This story is developing...