Boston Globe Editorial Board Claims Trump Has 'Blood on His Hands'

The Boston Globe, a notoriously liberal-leaning paper, has truly outdone itself. The editorial board declared on Tuesday that "much of the suffering and death coming was preventable" and that President Trump "has blood on his hands."

We can often attribute similar outlandish comments to partisan opportunism. But even Joe Biden, who is literally trying to win Trump's job in November, refused to use such language when asked by NBC's Chuck Todd on Meet The Press "Do you think there is blood on the president’s hands considering the slow response?"

"I think that’s a little too harsh," Biden replied.

The Boston Globe didn't consider themselves above such rhetoric and proceeded with an editorial that relied heavily on left-wing talking points and, quite frankly, Chinese propaganda.

"The United States, long a beacon of scientific progress and medical innovation with its world-class research institutions and hospitals, is now the hub of a global pandemic," they wrote, before noting that the number of confirmed cases in the United States has "surpassed that of any other nation," clearly ignoring various reports that China had stopped testing citizens for the coronavirus weeks ago, and, according to the U.S. intelligence community, is covering up coronavirus cases and deaths. This assessment also ignores the per capita rate of confirmed U.S. cases, which is far below those of Spain and Italy. Far below.

According to the Boston Globe editorial board, "As the American public braces itself for the worst of this crisis, it’s worth remembering that the reach of the virus here is not attributable to an act of God or a foreign invasion, but a colossal failure of leadership." Clearly, they forgot that it was President Trump who banned travel with China back in January, despite widespread opposition to the move. That move, according to World Health Organization experts (who oppose travel bans) significantly slowed down the spread of the coronavirus in the United States and saved thousands of lives. Dr. Fauci even said that Trump's travel ban likely prevented the United States from becoming another Italy.

The Boston Globe also blamed Trump for the slow rollout of testing—which was actually the result of bureaucratic issues, not presidential action or lack thereof. “Testing in the United States was fraught with difficulty in large part due to the slow approval by the Food and Drug Administration to allow testing kits developed by private companies outside of the government-controlled CDC to be used at a local or national level," explained Ellie Bufkin at our sister site Townhall. "Those FDA policies are consistent with the Obama Administration's response to H1N1 and Ebola in 2009 and 2014 respectively.” Dr. Fauci confirmed this during an interview with Hugh Hewitt when he was asked if "every president [would have] run into the same problem?” Dr. Fauci replied, “Oh, absolutely. This has nothing to do with anybody’s fault, certainly not the president’s fault.”

The rest of the piece goes through the same old absurd allegations, like Trump "downplayed the risk" of the virus even though he was taking aggressive measures to slow its spread; that he "misled the public about unproven cures for COVID-19," even though the FDA has now approved chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for treating the virus; that he "baited-and-switched last week about whether the country ought to end social distancing to open up by Easter," even though he specifically said it was a goal that would be ultimately decided on by the facts and expert opinion; that he's racist for calling it the "Chinese virus," even though the media was calling it that for weeks before they got that memo; that he refused the World Health Organization's coronavirus test, a claim that has long been debunked. I could go on and on, but the bottom line here is the Boston Globe's disturbing allegation that Trump "has blood on his hands" is not based on facts, but on left-wing talking points.

Why would they turn a blind eye to the facts? Just look at the last line of the editorial: "But come November, there must be a reckoning for the lives lost, and for the vast, avoidable suffering about to ensue under the president’s watch."

There it is: it's all about the presidential election. The coming election will expose a lot of hyperbolic and false rhetoric from the Democrats and the media about the coronavirus response. And I think we haven't even seen the worst of it yet.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis