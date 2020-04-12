Boris Johnson Released From Hospital After Being Close to Death From Coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital on Sunday after what some friends reportedly described as a brush with death.

"The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers," a Downing Street spokesman said, The Guardian reported. "On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received."

When he was released from intensive care on Thursday, Johnson praised the doctors treating him, saying, "I can't thank them enough. I owe them my life."

Indeed, friends reportedly told The Daily Mail that the prime minister had been "close to death."

Johnson was rushed to an intensive care unit last weekend.

"It was terrifying how fast things happened. I couldn't believe it," one senior official told The Daily Mail.

A source said transferring such a high-profile patient required a "big operation that cannot be done quickly… so the decision was made to move him sooner rather than later. We don't want to do this stuff at 2am."

The prime minister's official Twitter account wished everyone a "very happy Easter from Downing Street. This year across the country churches will remain closed, and families will spend the day apart. But by staying home, remember, you are protecting the NHS and saving lives."

Johnson did not rise from the dead like Jesus did on Easter, but it seems he has come through a particularly difficult recovery. The worst is past, but it seems he may still need prayer.

