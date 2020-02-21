Bloomberg Proves It: Libs Love Jokes, Except Jokes About Libs
As my esteemed colleague Stephen Green noted yesterday, billionaire presidential candidate and Fisher-Price person Mike Bloomberg has finally posted something on the Internet that's funny on purpose. After a disastrous performance at his first debate of the 2020 campaign, where even a hapless failure like Elizabeth Warren was able to tear him to shreds while he stood(?) there helplessly, Bloomie's highly paid campaign staff whipped up this little gem to ease the burn a bit:
Anyone? pic.twitter.com/xqhq5qFYVk
— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 20, 2020
I respect your intelligence, Dear Reader, so I assume you recognize that this is a joke. If you've ever watched Adult Swim or The Daily Show, or if you've ever heard of Vic Berger, you might recognize the style of humor here. Cringey. Awkward. People being made to look even dumber than they really are. And if you're still confused, they even added the sound of crickets. They stopped short of flashing the word "SATIRE" on the screen in big green letters, like in Monty Python's "Architects Sketch," but it's obviously a joke. Nobody on that debate stage was able to answer Bloomberg's question, but obviously it wasn't really followed by 20 solid seconds of silence broken only by the sound of crickets and Liz Warren's hesitant muttering.
