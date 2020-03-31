Black Rifle Coffee Company Steps Up to Help Support Medical Facilities and Military Personnel Battling the Coronavirus

Many American businesses are stepping up to help our country get through the coronavirus pandemic. Some are using their facilities to produce much-needed supplies, and others are providing support for those on the front lines of the battle.

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), America’s leading Veteran-owned and operated coffee company, is one such company. Last week they launched "a coffee-donation campaign to support medical & emergency workers, quarantined military personnel and their families, and others working around the clock to mitigate the national and global impact of COVID-19."

Americans consume more than 400 million cups of coffee every day, but with restaurants and coffee shops closed up during the pandemic to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many are brewing at home instead. For every coffee purchased through April 3, BRCC is donating a bag of coffee or a can of its newly-released ready-to-drink coffee to medical personnel, first responders, and service members. The goal of the campaign, called “Buy a Bag, Give a Bag,” is to donate over 12,000 bags of coffee along with BRCC canned coffee and other coffee-related products, according to their press release.

BRCC is partnering with local businesses and officials to coordinate coffee deliveries to medical facilities across the United States, and with the USO to deliver coffee in care packages for military medical workers overseas.

“Since founding Black Rifle Coffee Co., it has been my goal to serve high-quality coffee to men and women who put service before self,” said BRCC founder and CEO Evan Hafer. “Consistently, members of the armed forces and first responders put their needs aside to serve their friends and neighbors and defend this country against conventional and non-conventional threats. This is our way of saying thank you to everyone out there holding the line.”

To participate in the “Buy a Bag, Give a Bag” initiative, visit blackriflecoffee.com and purchase any bag of BRCC’s premium-roast coffee.