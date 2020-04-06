Biden Now Says the China Travel Ban He Opposed Should Have Happened Sooner

Last week, Joe Biden flip-flopped on President Trump's travel ban with China, coming out in support of it after calling it "hysterical xenophobia" for two months.

Now, he's trying to blame Trump for not implementing the ban sooner.

“You got to go faster than slower. And we started off awfully slow," Biden said on ABC News’ This Week. "He indicated that I complimented him on — on dealing with China. Well, you know, 45 nations had already moved to keep — block China’s personnel from being able to come to the United States before the president moved," Biden claimed. "So, it’s just — it’s about pace. It’s about — it’s about the urgency. And I don’t think there’s been enough of it, urgency."

Joe Biden lives in a alternate reality.



Over 2 months ago, when Trump announced travel restrictions with China, Joe Biden was criticizing Trump for “xenophobia.”



Today, Biden criticized Trump for the speed he enacted the travel ban.



Biden didn't support the ban until April 3. pic.twitter.com/vndvvmPBTj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2020

But, Biden's claim that 45 other nations had already blocked Chinese nationals from coming into their countries is simply not true. President Trump's travel ban with China was put in place on January 31, which was a month and a half before the World Health Organization (WHO) even classified the coronavirus as a pandemic. It's also worth noting here that the WHO officially opposes travel bans, and Trump was widely criticized for his ban. Eventually, other countries followed suit, because experts admitted that they worked for slowing down the spread of the virus and saved lives in the United States. Biden advisor Ron Klain said the idea of a travel ban at the time was "premature."

Biden is clearly struggling to get his message out—he's relied on plagiarizing Trump coronavirus response so far, and now he's trying to rewrite history.

