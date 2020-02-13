Biden Hammers Rush Limbaugh for Sharing Uncomfortable Truths About Buttigieg's Gayness

Joe Biden appeared on "The View" and harshly criticized Rush Limbaugh for comments he made about South Bend's gay mayor, Pete Buttigieg.

Limbaugh observed the political reality in front of him and didn't back away from it.

Washington Examiner:

"They're looking at Mayor Pete, 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage. And they're saying, OK, how's this going to look, 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to 'Mr. Man' Donald Trump?" the host said. "What's going to happen there? And they got to be looking at that, and they've got to be saying, that despite all the great progress and despite all the great wokeness, and despite all the great ground that's been covered, America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president."

Limbaugh is absolutely correct, of course. America is not ready for a gay president whether he kisses his husband in public or not. It may horrify liberals that a huge chunk of the electorate thinks exactly what Limbaugh describes. But there it is, Democrats.

Pete Buttigieg does not play to the gay stereotype. He honorably served two tours in Iraq and is as settled in his personal life with his husband as any straight couple. He doesn't "swish" or lisp, or give any of the stereotypical outward appearances that he is gay.

But a lot of people can't handle the fact that he's gay. Whether the reasons are religious or not, in a close election, his homosexuality would cost Pete Buttigieg the presidency.

But in order to maintain the fiction of a viable gay candidate, Joe Biden must be outraged at Limbaugh's suggestion that ordinary people might blanch at the thought of a man kissing another man in public.

"Look, you know, you saw — you just had on what Rush Limbaugh said," the former vice president said Thursday on ABC's The View. "I mean, my God. But it is part of the depravity of this administration. I mean, the idea that, you know, Pete and I are competitors, but this guy has honor, he has courage, he’s smart as hell."

And he's gay.

It's hardly "depravity" to point out an obvious political truth. My goodness, 25 percent of the U.S. population still believes gay relationships should be illegal and more than a third think gay marriage should not be recognized by the law.

Of course it's a huge political liability to be gay. Pretending it isn't is stupid. Buttigieg's saving grace so far appears to be the fact that many voters don't even know he's gay.

CNBC:

An Iowa Democratic caucus voter who agreed to back Pete Buttigieg on Monday night dramatically rescinded her support after being stunned to learn what millions of people already knew about the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor — he’s gay and married to another man.

This woman is ostensibly a knowledgeable voter attending the caucuses. And she didn't know Pete Buttigieg was gay? How many more millions of Buttigieg supporters are unaware of his sexual preferences?

Limbaugh was speaking an uncomfortable political truth. And Biden and other liberals can't handle it.