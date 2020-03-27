Biden Campaign Blames Trump, Not the Coronavirus, for Unemployment Spike

Ronald Klain, who helped lead Obama’s response to the 2014-2015 Ebola outbreak, is advising the Biden campaign, and helping spread misinformation about the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, after it was reported that 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, Klain made the abhorrent charge that Trump is to blame for people losing their jobs. "If you are not at your job today, it is because Donald Trump did not do his job (to fight #coronavirus) in January and February," he tweeted.

This contradicts earlier statements he made when he gave the Trump administration far more credit for its handling of the coronavirus. On January 30 he praised actions being taken by Trump's HHS Secretary Alex Azar in addressing the outbreak, and during a discussion at The Aspen Institute on February 11, Klein noted, “obviously the administration can’t do nothing. Indeed, they are far from doing nothing.” Klain also downplayed the coronavirus during an appearance on Pod Save America, during which he said he thought there was, "no reason yet to be fearful, no reason to really panic or anything like that. I think there’s just a lot of unknowns about this virus and what its path is going to be."

Klain clearly got the message since then to ramp up the fallacious anti-Trump rhetoric and echo the Biden campaign's messaging.

As for Klain's allegation that Trump didn't do enough to fight the coronavirus, let's look at the facts: While the Democrats were distracted by impeachment, the Trump administration was taking early and decisive action to slow the spread of the virus, including the travel ban with China—which experts agreed helped slow the spread of the virus in the United States and saved lives. Joe Biden even accused Trump of “fearmongering” and “xenophobia” for that travel ban, so no one connected to the Biden campaign has any business criticizing Trump's response to the coronavirus when they wouldn't have instituted the travel ban, and things in the United States might have looked more like the disasters occurring in Italy and Iran.

Meanwhile, Klain seems to ignore the fact that China covered up the coronavirus outbreak, allowing the virus to spread around the world for weeks, as well the fact that Biden's coronavirus plans have largely been plagiarized from Trump's actual response. If Trump's response has been so bad, Biden wouldn't be taking things Trump has already done and rehashed them as his own ideas.

