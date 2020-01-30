Betrayal! Chief Justice Roberts Blocks GOP Senator's Questions About Whistleblower
In what can only be described as extraordinary, Chief Justice Roberts appears to be running interference for Democrats who continue to claim that "whistleblower" Eric Ciaramella cannot be named in the Senate impeachment trial. Roberts blocked a question from Senator Rand Paul about Ciaramella, and now GOP Senators are considering stripping him of his power over the moves.
Roberts, for now, has ball control because he actually receives the questions in note cards from senators, then reads the question aloud in the Senate chamber to be answered by either House Democratic managers or Trump's defense team. But Fox News has learned Roberts may soon lose his grip on the proceedings amid a torrent of criticism both inside and outside the Senate.
According to Sean Davis of the Federalist, "sources say Roberts, at Democrats' urging, had previously vowed to ban any questions about the whistleblower whatsoever, named or not." But GOP Senators fought back and according to Davis, "Roberts was told an attempt to censor any questions about the whistleblower, in general, would be rebuked by recorded Senate vote, at which point Robers retreated and communicated that he would instead censor any mention of the whistleblower's name."
Davis went on to condemn the Chief Justice's actions. "Roberts' arbitrary and unilateral censorship of senators and Senate business raises serious questions about whether he would similarly ban any and all motions to subpoena by name the whistleblower, whom [has been identified as] Eric Ciaramella, to compel his testimony."
Byron York weighed in, saying, "The Rand Paul-John Roberts fight over whistleblower identity stems from one basic fact: Democrats are demanding Senate remove the president but insisting that precise origins of impeachment inquiry remain secret. Astonishingly brazen. Roberts supports."
Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter
https://pjmedia.com/trending/betrayal-chief-justice-roberts-blocks-gop-senators-questions-about-whistleblower/