Betrayal! Chief Justice Roberts Blocks GOP Senator's Questions About Whistleblower

In what can only be described as extraordinary, Chief Justice Roberts appears to be running interference for Democrats who continue to claim that "whistleblower" Eric Ciaramella cannot be named in the Senate impeachment trial. Roberts blocked a question from Senator Rand Paul about Ciaramella, and now GOP Senators are considering stripping him of his power over the moves.

Roberts, for now, has ball control because he actually receives the questions in note cards from senators, then reads the question aloud in the Senate chamber to be answered by either House Democratic managers or Trump's defense team. But Fox News has learned Roberts may soon lose his grip on the proceedings amid a torrent of criticism both inside and outside the Senate.

According to Sean Davis of the Federalist, "sources say Roberts, at Democrats' urging, had previously vowed to ban any questions about the whistleblower whatsoever, named or not." But GOP Senators fought back and according to Davis, "Roberts was told an attempt to censor any questions about the whistleblower, in general, would be rebuked by recorded Senate vote, at which point Robers retreated and communicated that he would instead censor any mention of the whistleblower's name."

Davis went on to condemn the Chief Justice's actions. "Roberts' arbitrary and unilateral censorship of senators and Senate business raises serious questions about whether he would similarly ban any and all motions to subpoena by name the whistleblower, whom [has been identified as] Eric Ciaramella, to compel his testimony."

Byron York weighed in, saying, "The Rand Paul-John Roberts fight over whistleblower identity stems from one basic fact: Democrats are demanding Senate remove the president but insisting that precise origins of impeachment inquiry remain secret. Astonishingly brazen. Roberts supports."

Rand Paul did not take the censorship well when Roberts refused to read his question concerning Ciaramella. Reporter Niels Lesniewski told Fox News that Paul shouted loud enough to be heard in the gallery. "I don't want to have to stand up to try and fight for recognition...If I have to fight for recognition, I will," he said.

It's an absurd premise that senators are supposed to vote for the removal of a president based on the testimony of a guy they aren't allowed to name or even interview. But that's what the Democrats, and now Chief Justice Roberts, are trying to force them to do. Whistleblower laws do not protect the identity of the whistleblower—if Ciaramella even fits that definition. Much has been written on the subject at PJ Media. The continued lies about what the law requires should be something that Roberts puts an end to, rather than continue the farce.

In case the Obamacare decision led by Roberts to rule constitutional forcing people to buy a product they don't want under the guise of a tax didn't show you who he was, perhaps this nonsense will. He's not our guy.