Bernie Goes Full Commie, Complains that USMCA Trade Deal Doesn't Do Enough for Mexican Workers

If you ever wondered whether Bernie Sanders was an international socialist or the national socialist version of the same mad beast, you've got your answer. During Thursday's Democratic debate, the senator for Vermont explained that he doesn't support the new trade deal because... wait for it: it doesn't do enough for Mexican workers.

Say what?

"I don't agree with the, your statement that people think that this is gonna be a great job creator," Sanders belched. "This is a modest improvement over what we have right now."

Really? Modest? It "increases market access for U.S. farmers with new export opportunities for U.S. dairy, poultry and egg producers." It also "addresses longstanding non-tariff barriers to the ability of U.S. producers to export wheat and wine to Canada." What's more, USMCA "prevents trade barriers disguised as food safety and animal or plant health measures by requiring such measures to be based on sound science." Then there is the little fact that the new trade deal will increase U.S. jobs in the automotive sector. That is not a modest win for American blue-collar workers; it's a gigantic win.

The list of benefits of USMCA goes on and on. So, what in the world was Sanders blabbering on about? What "modest" improvement does he see? I only see one big WIN for Americans.

Well, the senator wasn't speaking about them. American workers? Who needs them!? Bernie is focused on the plight of Mexican workers.

"It would allow -- hopefully! -- Mexican workers to organize into unions, independent unions that would be able to negotiate decent contracts." That's somewhat of an improvement for them, Sanders argued, but it could've been so much better.

So Bernie Sanders' concern about the USMCA, which he begrudgingly admits will create more American jobs, is that it doesn't do enough for Mexican workers? pic.twitter.com/wGpnELH8mk — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) December 20, 2019

Thanks Sen. Sanders for also weighing in. I'm sure that American workers will share your concerns about the plight of the Mexican workers who stole their jobs.

