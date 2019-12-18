Bedlam in the (Mad) House

I've written twice now predicting that the Democrats won't go through with impeachment in the house. All along, as several commenters mentioned, I was making the unstated assumption that the Democrats weren't collectively crazy.

Okay, I was wrong. They're nuts.

Just on the facts, the actual Articles of Impeachment (at least as they're stated now, they're still to be debated in the House as I write this) come down to:

Trump abused his power by slowing the release of military aid to Ukraine and asking Ukraine to investigate corruption in their previous administrations. This included one president who fled to Russia after being credibly accused of embezzling literal billions of dollars from the government and was eventually convicted of treason. (Their theory is that this is out of bounds because the vice president who was the frontman for Ukraine while this was going on, and who pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor, and whose son had a million-dollar sinecure from an energy company closely connected to that government, is now a political opponent.) Trump obstructed Congress by insisting Congress call members of the Executive Branch by formal subpoena that could be adjudicated by the Judicial Branch. (Jonathan Turley said this was making the president's appeal to the Courts a high crime or misdemeanor.)

Now, let's consider the downsides for the Democrats:

The Obi-Wan problem: "Strike me down and I shall become more powerful than you imagine." The effect in the polls seems to be generally in Trump's favor. In a sane world, there really is glaring evidence of corruption and not just with Burisma. Force this to trial and that's likely to be explored in public. All in the previous Democrat administration. The FISA Court is now outraged at the abuse of the FISA process. All in the previous Democrat administration or by holdovers from the previous administration. Which was a Democrat administration, did I mention that? They're very likely to lose. "When you strike at a king, you must kill him."

I don't think the conclusion can be avoided. The Democrat-controlled House is an asylum. A madhouse.

Bedlam.