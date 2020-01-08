Barack Obama Paid for the Missiles Used to Attack U.S. Forces, Says Trump

In an appearance on Sean Hannity's show on Fox News Tuesday night, Senator Ted Cruz discussed the situation in Iran, maintaining that Trump had the constitutional authority and justification to order the strike on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Cruz also downplayed Democrat hysteria over fears of a new World War and trashed Barack Obama's Iran policy, noting that the attack on our troops wouldn't have been possible had it not been for Obama's nuclear deal with Iran and his overall policy of appeasement.

"The policy under the disastrous Iran nuclear deal under Obama was to give over $100 billion to Iran. They literally flew $1.7 billion in cash, in unmarked bills on pallettes in the dead of night into Iran," Cruz said. "In a very real sense, the missiles that we saw fired on U.S. servicemen and women tonight were paid for by the billions the Obama administration flooded the Ayatollah with." (Emphasis added)

"If history teaches anything, it’s don’t give billions of dollars to people who hate you and want to kill you,” he added.

This fact was echoed by President Trump in his remarks about the Iran situation Wednesday morning.

"Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013, and they were given $150 billion, not to mention $1.8 billion in cash. Instead of saying 'Thank you' to the United States, they chanted, 'Death to America!' In fact, they chanted, 'Death to America!' the day the agreement was signed," Trump said. "Then, Iran went on a terror spree, funded by the money from the deal, and created hell in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration. The regime also greatly tightened the reins on their own country, even recently killing 1,500 people at the many protests that are taking place all throughout Iran." (Emphasis added.)

President Trump announced new sanctions Wednesday morning in the hopes that Iran would change its ways and avoid escalating the conflict.

The difference between the Trump administration and the Obama administration couldn't be clearer. Obama sought to appease Iran; Trump's approach is much different. "For far too long — all the way back to 1979, to be exact — nations have tolerated Iran’s destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East and beyond. Those days are over. Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism, and their pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilized world. We will never let that happen."

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis