Obama Awarded the Medal of Freedom to a Sex Predator, But Liberals Are Triggered by Rush Limbaugh's

If you watched President Trump's State of the Union address, one of the more touching moments was when he recognized Rush Limbaugh, acknowledging his recent cancer diagnosis, and announced that he was awarding Rush with the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was awarded to him on the spot by First Lady Melania Trump.

True to form, liberals were outraged that such a high honor would be bestowed upon a man they've hated longer than Trump.

"Oh FFS Rush Limbaugh getting the Medal of Honor [sic] is a low I sure wasn’t expecting," tweeted former Rep. Katie Hill. You probably remember her for resigning from Congress after her affair with a staffer was revealed by RedState in October.

"Only one thing to say about Rush Limbaugh getting a Presidential Medal if [sic] Freedom at The State of the Union: I loathe this f***ing man," tweeted Rob Reiner.

There are reactions from triggered liberals I won't bother quoting, but I will explain just how disgusting and hypocritical they are, by pointing out that these liberals had no problem when Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to a pedophile rapist.

That's right, in 2009, Obama's first year in office, he awarded the late gay rights icon Harvey Milk with a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom. Harvey Milk "dedicated his life to shattering boundaries and challenging assumptions," Obama said during the ceremony. "As one of the first openly gay elected officials in this country, he changed the landscape of opportunity for the nation's gay community. Throughout his life, he fought discrimination with visionary courage and conviction."

Before presenting the award to Milk's nephew, Obama added, "Harvey Milk's voice will forever echo in the hearts of all those who carry forward his timeless message."

Harvey Milk may have been a gay rights icon and one of the first openly gay elected officials in this country, but often left out of his biography by those who choose to celebrate him was the fact that he liked to have sex with underage boys.

One such example of this is Milk's "relationship" with a 16-year-old runaway, Jack Galen McKinley. As told by San Francisco Chronicle reporter Randy Shilts in his 1982 biography of Milk, The Mayor of Castro Street, “Sixteen-year-old McKinley was looking for some kind of father figure…At 33, Milk was launching a new life, though he could hardly have imagined the unlikely direction toward which his new lover would pull him.” Shilts was also a close friend of Milk's and wrote of many of his encounters with teenagers as though there was nothing wrong with them. “Harvey always had a penchant for young waifs with substance abuse problems,” Shilts wrote.

"Having sex with a 16-year-old is statutory rape," explained Patrick Howley of the Daily Caller. "The age of consent in California is eighteen. California’s current statutory rape law was instituted in 1970."

Milk also urged teenager Gerard Dols to run away from home in Minnesota to live in San Francisco, giving him help on how to do so in a letter that he sent Dols. Dols, who did not end up running away to Milk’s city, made the revelation in a 2008 interview, as conservative writer Matt Barber noted. “Don’t tell your parents,” Milk told Dols.

“Milk was a pederast,” said Bryan Fischer, a host on the American Family Radio network. “A pederast is a man who fancies sex with post-pubescent boys."

But the Presidential Medal of Freedom wasn't the end of Obama's honoring of the sex predator. Under Obama, a postage stamp was dedicated to Harvey Milk, and a Navy ship was named after him as well.

Despite being a sexual predator, Milk is celebrated by the left and Hollywood. Sean Penn portrayed him in the 2008 biopic Milk, and Obama used the office of the presidency to honor him multiple times, even bestowing upon Milk the nation's highest civilian honor.

But liberals are outraged that Trump would dare bestow the same award to Rush Limbaugh?

