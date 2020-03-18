Baltimore Mayor Begs Criminals Not to Shoot Each Other ... to Save Hospital Beds for Coronavirus

“For those of you who want to continue to shoot and kill people of this city, we’re not going to tolerate it,” Young implored. “We’re going to come after you and we’re going to get you.” He urged people to put down their guns because “we cannot clog up our hospitals and their beds with people that are being shot senselessly because we’re going to need those beds for people infected with the coronavirus. And it could be your mother, your grandmother or one of your relatives. So take that into consideration.”

Doesn't he realize that the thugs and gangbangers are laughing at him? The police? There were 348 murders in the city last year -- the second-highest number on record. In 2018, 65 percent of murders went unsolved.

The thugs are shaking in their boots because Young is "coming after" them.

There were 7 people shot in one neighborhood on Friday night. And here's why the gangbangers are laughing at the cops. WJZ-TV:

A city officer who was on patrol in that microzone did engage with a person who’s believed to be a suspect in the shooting as the man was fleeing the scene. The officer was not armed with the level of “deadly firepower” that the suspect had. The officer did fire his weapon, but Harrison said police don’t know if the officer struck the suspect. The officer sustained some minor injuries in the incident and was treated.

When the criminals outgun the cops, the criminals get away with murder.

No doubt the mayor is sincere in his pleas. But instead of asking politely for criminals not to shoot their weapons at one another, maybe he should try, you know, law enforcement. Baltimore has some of the most restrictive gun control laws of any city in the nation. Perhaps Mayor Young could try a "stop and frisk" policy and just arrest anyone with a gun. Taking the thugs off the streets, even if it's only for a little while, is infinitely preferable to making a fool of yourself asking anti-social, psychotic criminals not to hurt each other.