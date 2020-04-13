Back to Work in May? President Trump Signals It's His Call And You're Going to Need a Mask

The president seemed to signal on Sunday that we will be going back to work soon, but suggested we're going to need masks. After announcing that governors should get their act together quickly, Trump added, "Also, gear up with Face Masks." The intent is clear—when we come out of lockdown, we'll be covered up.

Governors, get your states testing programs & apparatus perfected. Be ready, big things are happening. No excuses! The Federal Government is there to help. We are testing more than any country in the World. Also, gear up with Face Masks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

The president also tweeted out on Monday that the decision to open America is his alone and not the governors cracking down on their citizens like the reincarnation of Josef Stalin. "It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons," he wrote.

....It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020

Good luck getting That Woman in Michigan to obey, Sir. Just sayin'.

For those of you looking forward to going back to work and sending the kids back to school, I think it's safe to say you're going to need a mask and it's pretty hard to find them for sale. I've found a good tutorial that I'll be using that includes free printable patterns for all sizes, from kids to x-large. All you need are some fabric scraps and elastic (or tie ribbons) and a sewing machine.

While this might not be the life we're accustomed to, it beats continuing the shutdown and putting more people out of work. Like the shutdown, however, face-mask restrictions need an end date too. I doubt Americans are going to be wearing these in the 90-degree summer that is coming. But if it means my kids can go back to school and people can get their jobs back, then I'm willing to do it for a limited time.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter