Arrogant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want to Move to LA... When Trump Is Gone

British newspaper The Daily Mail reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to move from Canada to Los Angeles. However, this is a long-term plan because they do not want to live in America as long as Donald Trump is president.

"It’s by no means an immediate thing but there is a long-term plan to end up back in the US with a second home in Canada, where they will also spend a great deal of time," a friend of "the Sussexes" reportedly told the newspaper. "The couple used the words North America in their statement about where they planned to live deliberately. It doesn’t pin them down to any one place."

During the 2016 election, Meghan -- who is, like most of her acting-colleagues, a passionate and outspoken Democrat -- described Trump as "divisive" and "misogynistic." She also said that she would move to Canada if he would go on to win. Unlike many other progressives, she actually kept her promise threat, and she won't be moving back to America / Los Angeles until the bad, populist, dangerous, women-hating, racist (did I miss something?) Orangeman is gone.

OK, as a small-r republican, I absolutely respect Harry and Meghan's decision to withdraw from the royal family -- as far as that is possible, that is. Better yet, I hope that all other members of all other royal families in the entire world soon follow suit. Let them end this nonsense.

What's more, the two are also absolutely right that British tabloids have treated Meghan in a completely ridiculous manner. Some argue their hatred for the young woman was inspired by racism, others by her being American, and again others by her being a famous actress. I honestly don't know what caused it. I do know, however, that the press hounded her to a degree we haven't seen since they killed Princess Diana. They have been absolutely ruthless, and it has been a sickening sight to behold.

However, none of the above means that Meghan is a kind, sweet girl who has her two feet firmly planted on the ground. She's a difficult woman, a hypocrite, an arrogant leftist, an egotist... and she think she's morally superior to us commoners. Ironically, she's behaving more like a princess than most modern actual princesses.

Having said that, I'm pretty sure that most Americans can't get all too worked up about her and Prince Harry's decision not to move to the U.S. as long as Trump is president. See you later, Duke and Duchess, please stay in Canada. American can do without you.