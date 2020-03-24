Are Democrats Trying to Steal the 2020 Election With Pelosi's New Coronavirus Bill?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled the Democrats' latest coronavirus response bill, the Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act, and if you thought that Democrats aren't trying to sneak their radical agenda through the cracks during this national crisis, you're kidding yourself. According to Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), the ranking Republican on the Committee on House Administration, Nancy's new bill calls for various measures that have nothing to do with helping people through this crisis but instead would impose various left-wing proposals to federalize our elections, making them even more vulnerable to voter fraud.

"It's despicable that while Americans are struggling, Democrats have chosen to not only block much-needed assistance for the American People in the Senate, but then introduced legislation that is nothing but a dangerous ploy to federalize elections. States are already working around the clock to keep their elections functioning during this national emergency. The last thing they need is for the federal government to impose unnecessary and time-consuming mandates," Rep. Davis said in a statement.

Here's what Nancy Pelosi's bill does:

3. Mandates automatic counting of provisional ballots nationwide

Since the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) of 2002, anyone who attempts to vote but whose registration is in question is allowed to vote "provisionally," but those votes are presumed invalid until the voter's name is checked against public records and eligibility is proven. National Review noted back in 2004 that Democrats would "create pressure to count them all no matter what," and would use the courts to sue in order to loosen rules and count more potentially illegal votes. Which is exactly what has happened.

Pelosi's coronavirus bill contains a provision that would force election officials to automatically count provisional ballots, regardless of where they are cast. So, if someone accidentally votes in the wrong district or city, that vote would be counted anyway, disenfranchising that voter's vote in local elections. State and federal elections would be conveniently unaffected.

2. Nationalizes same-day registration

Another provision that makes elections more susceptible to voter fraud. There's a provision in Pelosi's bill that would require all states to have same-day voter registration on Election Day. Same-day voter registration is a perfect opportunity to commit voter fraud, because election officials don't have enough time on Election Day to verify the information they've been given on the voter. The most notable example of this happened in Milwaukee, Wisc., in 2008, where 62,000 voters were registered in the city on Election Day—approximately ten percent of the city's population. Does anyone really believe ten percent of the city's population waited until Election Day to register so they could vote?

1. Nationalizes ballot harvesting

The practice of ballot harvesting is currently legal in 27 states and the District of Columbia, even though it is a magnet for voter fraud. Ballot harvesting is the practice where a political operative can visit a voter's home, collect their absentee ballot, and deliver it to a polling location. Illegal ballot harvesting even resulted in the overturning of a House election in North Carolina. Despite the well-documented problems with this practice, Pelosi's new bill would nationalize ballot harvesting, and just open the floodgates for illegal vote harvesting. You don't have to have a wild imagination to guess why Pelosi wants to make this legal nationwide.

"I fully support states who are working to expand absentee voting during this national emergency, but we should be putting safeguards into place to protect against the practice of ballot harvesting, not in support of it. States should be able to choose the administrative practices that make the most sense for their election systems during this pandemic. A one-size-fits-all approach isn’t the answer," Rep. Davis said of these measures. "I'm disappointed in my colleagues across the aisle for pushing this nonstarter of a bill containing over 60 pages of federal directives, including numerous provisions unrelated to COVID-19, instead of working with Republicans to help Americans now. This bill is a joke, and Americans aren't laughing."

