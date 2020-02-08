AOC Explains Why White People Don't Know They're Racists

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be a radical ignoramus, but her heart is in the right place. She and her boyfriend, Riley Roberts, sat down and created an Instagram post, trying to help white people understand why they're racist and help them combat racism.

If you think that sounds arrogant, self-serving, simple-minded, and condescending, you're right.

But the entertainment value is priceless.

AOC and boyfriend Riley Roberts discuss tips for "combating racism as a white person"https://t.co/LahjyfZs5X pic.twitter.com/SQrTtVHiOd — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 8, 2020

Washington Examiner:

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, asked Roberts to give viewers any recommendations he had for “combating racism.” Roberts said he believes it is important to educate white people on issues where they may not know they are being racist. “It’s helpful and important to talk to other white people about racism, and I think a lot of people, they don’t want to be racist,” Roberts said. “They don’t think that they’re racist, but they also don’t know some of the things that they believe or say are and can be racist.”

That's very possible. "Unconscious racism" is real and if you're raised to believe crazy, stupid, stereotypical things about black people, you will believe them and not even realize you're racist. But listen to how this unconscious racism becomes thinking "incorrectly" -- as if there's only one, correct way, to think about race.

He continued, “I think one of the effective ways is just to talk and kind of help teach them about why some of the things they believe or say or think are wrong. Not necessarily racist, but that they are wrong and that will sort of, like, chip away and contribute to some development in this area.” Roberts acknowledged that this method wouldn’t “take someone from being a racist to not being a racist in one conversation,” but said it could be a good starting point. Ocasio-Cortez added that she believes it is important to “be open to learning about racist things that we may have said or done” in a setting that is judgment-free.

"Not necessarily racist" but "wrong." Says who? I guess AOC and the "woke" culture must instruct us all in the "correct" way of thinking. We must be told what to believe. And if we disagree, we're racist.

This sort of re-education is familiar to those who grew up in totalitarian socialist states. Socialism doesn't work unless everyone believes the same thing. Of course, this is why it never works. There is something inherently evil about creating a false consciousness in order to force people to accept ideas and concepts at odds with their own worldviews in the name of "tolerance."

But fanatics from Mao Zedong to Kim Jong-un never stop trying. Re-education camps are "judgment-free" too, so AOC is getting a head start in building the kind of socialist state with no opposition and no independent thinking.