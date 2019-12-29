Anti-Macron Yellow Vests Protests Continue Unabated in France

Although it's not exactly considered frontpage news by the leftist mainstream media, the so-called Yellow Vests continue to protest every single weekend against President Macron's horrendous policies. Don't believe me? Well, just watch this rather inspiring video:

This is massive.



Anti-Macron #YellowVests protests still going strong today in the streets of #Paris, #France, for the 59th weekend in a row.



And not one single mainstream media camera in sight. #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/rz3yEJEnA0 — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) December 28, 2019

This weekend was the 59th weekend in a row that the Gilets Jaunes or Yellow Vests have taken to the streets in order to show the government they mean business. They are against Macron's pension reform, and also protest against the rising cost of living (which makes it virtually impossible for blue-collar workers to live a normal kind of life), while the rich are getting all kinds of tax breaks.

Of course, there are a lot of reasons not to like the French (and yes that's coming from someone who, although a Dutchman himself, has French ancestors). They're arrogant. They refuse to speak English to tourists. Their cheese smells horrible. Their soccer team beat the Dutch team in the 1998 world cup with penalties. And yes, their movies are awful too.

Finally, there is the little fact that France has been living on the dole in Europe for ages. The rich northern EU members are paying France's bills. Trust me when I say that those of us from those northern countries aren't exactly happy with that situation, especially not because we see Frenchmen refusing to give up privileges we had to give up years or even decades ago to prevent the welfare state from collapsing.

Still. You have to respect the French Yellow Vests for their determination and passion. Coverage of their protests isn't even close to what they deserve, but they refuse to give up. Weekend after weekend, they take to the streets in an attempt to force Macron's government to listen to the people for a change.

You'd almost call it inspiring -- if it wasn't for that "French" part.

Follow me on Twitter: @GalienMichael.