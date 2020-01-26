Angry Citizens Heckle Adam Schiff, 'Move to Venezuela Comrade!'

Not everyone is impressed or even "dazzled" by Adam Schiff's impeachment performance. In December, a town hall event of his was shut down by protesters angry with his impeachment crusade and now, it's happened again. Fox News reported that Schiff was confronted while leaving the Senate chamber after arguing for impeaching President Trump by angry citizens who mocked and heckled him, calling him a "liar" and urging him to move to Venezuela.

Adam Schiff was bombarded with a small crowd calling him a liar and they demanded he move to Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/XSI8ORyeYk — Go Trump ???? (@GKeile) January 26, 2020

While the talking heads and political pundits on the left continue to insist that Schiff's performance was the best, most amazing, dazzling, patriotic spectacle they ever saw, the American people who voted for Trump and don't appreciate Democrats trying to nullify their votes, have a different view. Among Republicans, support for Trump is growing and is at a record 91% according to a new poll reported on Sunday.

