Ambassador John Bolton Says He Is 'Prepared to Testify' in the Senate's Impeachment Trial

President Trump's former National Security Adviser is willing to play an active role in the impeachment hoax. Whether that's good news for Trump or Democrats nobody knows. We do know, however, that if he does indeed provide testimony, we're in for a treat.

"During the present impeachment controversy, I have tried to meet my obligations both as a citizen and as former National Security Advisor. My colleague, Dr. Charles Kupperman, faced with a House committee subpoena on the one hand, and a Presidential directive not to testify on the other, sought final resolution of this Constitutional conflict from the Federal judiciary," Ambassador John Bolton writes on his PAC's website. "After my counsel informed the House committee that I too would seek judicial resolution of these Constitutional issues, the committee chose not to subpoena me. Nevertheless, I publicly resolved to be guided by the outcome of Dr. Kupperman’s case."

Sadly for legal scholars, however, the House committee went so far as to withdraw its subpoena to Dr. Kupperman in a deliberate attempt to moot the case and deprive the court of jurisdiction. This decision had, indeed, that precise effect. As Bolton puts it, "Judge Richard Leon, in a carefully reasoned opinion on December 30, held Dr. Kupperman’s case to be moot, and therefore did not reach the separation-of-powers issues."

However, now that Bolton's willingness to testify has once again become a matter of concern in this (new) phase of the impeachment hoax, he has come to the conclusion that "if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify."

Of course, nobody knows exactly what Bolton is going to say if he testifies. However, we do know that no matter what the precise content of his testimony will be, it's going to be fiery and brutally honest. If he believes that President Trump wanted a quid-pro-quo, he'll say so. But if he believes this not to be the case, he'll undoubtedly wipe the floor with Democrats, which will be quite a sight to behold.

We know that many Republicans want this hoax to be over with as quickly as possible, and there's certainly something to say for that strategy. Having said that, it's difficult not to look forward to Bolton testifying on this matter -- or on any matter, really. This guy doesn't sugarcoat anything. If this happens, it's going to be a blast.

Follow me on Twitter: @GalienMichael.