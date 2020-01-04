Climate-Activist Amazon Employees Threatened with Termination Should Just Find Another Job

Amazon.com is taking some heat after a group of climate-conscious employees reported that the e-commerce giant has threatened to fire some employees for speaking out about the internal affairs of the company, the Washington Post reports.

According to a spokesman for Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, two Amazon employees were threatened with termination and a total of four were informed that they were violating the company's policies by speaking to the media and revealing information on social media.

According to Maren Costa, a principal user-experience designer at Amazon, and Jamie Kowalski, an Amazon software development engineer, their employer contributes to climate change because its cloud computing business aids in oil and gas exploration. Costa met with the human resources department in October, during which she says she was threatened. “It was scary to be called into a meeting like that, and then to be given a follow-up email saying that if I continued to speak up, I could be fired,” she told the Post. “But I spoke up because I’m terrified by the harm the climate crisis is already causing, and I fear for my children’s future.”