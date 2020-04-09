AG Barr Warns of 'Slippery Slope' Away from Civil Liberties After 'Draconian' COVID-19 Measures
During this pandemic we've seen churches busted, paddleboarders arrested, parents handcuffed for playing ball with their kids on a playground, and threats of arrest for not wearing a mask.
For civil libertarians, it's scary out there.
Attorney General William Barr is also concerned about the loss of civil liberties after this National Emergency goes away and, as he put it, the "draconian" measures that keep people locked up in their homes are over.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/ag-barr-warns-of-slippery-slope-away-from-civil-liberties-after-draconian-covid-19-measures/